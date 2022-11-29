Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,639. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

