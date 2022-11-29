Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 219.8% from the October 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IUS traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,892. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $41.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

