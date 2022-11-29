Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Down 68.7% in November

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 68.7% from the October 31st total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,903. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.447 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,111,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

