Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the October 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PKW stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,874. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 292.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

