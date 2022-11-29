Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Holdings Cut by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,849 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $155,395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after buying an additional 1,357,862 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,835,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,550,000 after buying an additional 128,749 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,075,000 after buying an additional 278,832 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,223. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

