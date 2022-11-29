Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) PT Lowered to GBX 4,400

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 4,800 ($57.42) to GBX 4,400 ($52.64) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($58.62) to GBX 4,700 ($56.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,910.29 ($58.74).

Shares of Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 4,042 ($48.36) on Friday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,485 ($41.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,824 ($69.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,809.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,137.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,208.74.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

