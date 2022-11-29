Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Up 181.8% in November

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Interra Copper Stock Performance

Shares of IMIMF stock remained flat at $0.50 on Tuesday. 7 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Interra Copper has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres and located in Quesnel Terrane.

