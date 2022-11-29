International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Shares Down 2%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.23 and last traded at C$14.68. Approximately 205,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 123,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPCO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective (up from C$17.50) on shares of International Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on International Petroleum from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Petroleum from C$18.25 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

International Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.14.

International Petroleum Company Profile

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

