Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have commented on INSM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Insmed to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 281,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,298.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $134,781.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 38.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Insmed by 42.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.59. Insmed has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

