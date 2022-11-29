Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells 9,233 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2022

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 9,233 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $45,703.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,678.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $69,000.00.
  • On Friday, November 25th, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $67,800.00.

SES AI Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SES traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. 236,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. SES AI Co. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $12,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SES has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.