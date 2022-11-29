Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells 9,233 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 9,233 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $45,703.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,678.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $69,000.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $67,800.00.

SES AI Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SES traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.81. 236,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,932. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. SES AI Co. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth about $12,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SES has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SES AI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

