Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CEO Sells 1,258 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of IGMS traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.48. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,460,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 368,089 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 684.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.