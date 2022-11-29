Insider Selling: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) CEO Sells 1,258 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $27,135.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
IGM Biosciences Trading Down 7.2 %
Shares of IGMS traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of -0.48. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
