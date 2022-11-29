Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells 4,444 Shares of Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $593,851.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,941,159 shares in the company, valued at $526,657,077.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE:HRI traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.27. 105,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,437. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.55. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $189.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Herc during the third quarter valued at about $927,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 46.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Herc by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Herc by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

About Herc

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.