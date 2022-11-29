Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $609,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,870,356 shares in the company, valued at $57,008,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $264,189.60.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $616,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.83. 522,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.46. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $48.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

