Insider Selling: Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer Sells 57,437 Shares of Stock

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 57,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.44, for a total transaction of C$369,779.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,378 shares in the company, valued at C$2,320,113.56.

Crew Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

CR traded up C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,696. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32. Crew Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.03.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

