Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CEO Sells 10,191 Shares of Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CEO Linda Findley sold 10,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $10,394.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Blue Apron Price Performance

NYSE:APRN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,203. The company has a market capitalization of $39.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $109.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.40 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 213.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APRN shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Blue Apron from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Blue Apron to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,169,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,430 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 34.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 44.9% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 683,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 211,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its position in shares of Blue Apron by 14.2% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 75,885 shares during the period.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

