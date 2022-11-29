Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys $109,900.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,005,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $104,700.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,327 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $112,874.11.

On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli bought 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $204,582.35.

On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $255,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli bought 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00.

VOXX International Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VOXX opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 15.0% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 2,676,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 349,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after buying an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

