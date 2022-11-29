Insider Buying: scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Major Shareholder Purchases 762,380 Shares of Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 762,380 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,973,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
scPharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of SCPH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 272,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,351. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $197.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.
scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of scPharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCPH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
About scPharmaceuticals
scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on scPharmaceuticals (SCPH)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.