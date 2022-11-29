Insider Buying: scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Major Shareholder Purchases 762,380 Shares of Stock

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 762,380 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,973,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SCPH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 272,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,351. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $197.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPH. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1,946.9% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCPH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

