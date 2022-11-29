Insider Buying: GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Rating) insider Clive Stiff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.43 ($5.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,300.00 ($56,200.00).

GrainCorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.00.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

GrainCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from GrainCorp’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. GrainCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

See Also

