Insider Buying: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) CEO Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,219.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

3D Systems Price Performance

NYSE:DDD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. 814,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,406. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $24.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4,942.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,250 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,604,186 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 884,823 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,143,331 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 442,780 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $4,990,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $169,687,000 after purchasing an additional 277,012 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3D Systems Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on DDD. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

