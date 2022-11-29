ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ImagineAR Price Performance

Shares of IPNFF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,766. ImagineAR has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

ImagineAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR White-Label Mobile App; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

Receive News & Ratings for ImagineAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImagineAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.