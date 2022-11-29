ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the October 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ImagineAR Price Performance
Shares of IPNFF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,766. ImagineAR has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
ImagineAR Company Profile
