iExec RLC Reaches Market Cap of $85.92 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $85.92 million and $6.48 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00006472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.0703315 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $10,149,365.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars.

