HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 755 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 755 ($9.03) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.70) to GBX 625 ($7.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 780 ($9.33) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.06) to GBX 530 ($6.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.78) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 641.64 ($7.68).

Shares of LON:HSBA traded up GBX 2.16 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 490.76 ($5.87). 27,161,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,593,529. The firm has a market cap of £98.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 476.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 509.20. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 409.85 ($4.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($6.79).

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 40,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($229,357.28).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

