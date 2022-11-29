Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods makes up approximately 0.3% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,181,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

NYSE:HRL traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 35,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.58. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

