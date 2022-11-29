Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Down 75.9% in November

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 75.9% from the October 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

HKXCY traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 68,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,722. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.33.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

