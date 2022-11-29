Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Down 14.3%

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 395,032 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 160,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Honey Badger Silver Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$5.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.