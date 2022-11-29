Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 901,060 shares.The stock last traded at $24.02 and had previously closed at $24.21.

HMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 49,861 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

