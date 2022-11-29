Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 29,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 901,060 shares.The stock last traded at $24.02 and had previously closed at $24.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.
Honda Motor Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honda Motor (HMC)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.