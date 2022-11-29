Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in November

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HCHDF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,682. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HCHDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.21) to GBX 180 ($2.15) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.67) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

