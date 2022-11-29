Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Down to $67.60

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.60, but opened at $59.07. Hibbett shares last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 7,885 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The firm has a market cap of $778.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hibbett by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 843,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after buying an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,484,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

