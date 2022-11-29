Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.75-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.80. The company issued revenue guidance of to increase low-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.72 billion. Hibbett also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.75-$10.50 EPS.
Hibbett Trading Down 0.9 %
HIBB stock opened at $67.60 on Tuesday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $865.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67.
Hibbett Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett during the first quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the third quarter valued at $269,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hibbett
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
