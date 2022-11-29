HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC) Short Interest Update

HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 79.2% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HHG Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HHGC remained flat at $10.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. HHG Capital has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Get HHG Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of HHG Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HHG Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,241,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in HHG Capital by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 414,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 220,075 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HHG Capital in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of HHG Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 30.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHG Capital Company Profile

HHG Capital Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HHG Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HHG Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.