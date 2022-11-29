Hermez Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $552,480.19 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $149.86 million and $552,480.19 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00025050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,374.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010557 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00040771 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00241198 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

