Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.18. Hello Group shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 19,297 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $830.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

