Helium (HNT) Price Tops $2.47 on Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Helium has a market cap of $330.31 million and $2.52 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00014984 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002121 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009576 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,253.36 or 0.07601143 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00494878 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Helium
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,796,654 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
