Hedron (HDRN) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

Hedron (HDRN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Hedron token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedron has a market capitalization of $74.49 million and $994,249.21 worth of Hedron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hedron has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hedron alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,217.38 or 0.07419592 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00494159 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,928.11 or 0.30035402 BTC.

About Hedron

Hedron’s launch date was February 25th, 2022. Hedron’s total supply is 70,730,351,010,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,930,166,238,588 tokens. Hedron’s official Twitter account is @hedroncrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedron’s official website is hedron.pro. The Reddit community for Hedron is https://reddit.com/r/HedronCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedron

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedron (HDRN) is a collection of smart contracts that live on the Ethereum and PulseChain blockchain(s). Hedron builds on top of HEX to allow stakers to mint and borrow HDRN tokens against their active HEX stakes. Hedron also allows stakers to trade their HEX stakes as NFT tokens on any compatible NFT marketplace. Hedron has no admin keys and no kill switches. Just like HEX, Hedron is completely decentralized with zero counterparty risk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.