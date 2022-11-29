Head to Head Comparison: Virgin Orbit (VORB) & Its Competitors

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Virgin Orbit to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million -$157.29 million -4.79 Virgin Orbit Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 16.87

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Virgin Orbit’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Virgin Orbit Competitors -280.20% -7.26% -5.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Virgin Orbit and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Virgin Orbit Competitors 74 493 570 19 2.46

Virgin Orbit presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 409.95%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 11.36%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Virgin Orbit competitors beat Virgin Orbit on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.