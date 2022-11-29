Head-To-Head Analysis: GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) versus 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW)

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36% 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin -2.52% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.96 $16.11 million N/A N/A 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 3.68 $90,000.00 ($0.08) -128.50

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GrandSouth Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 1 0 0 2.00 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GrandSouth Bancorporation beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It also provides insurance and risk products for personal and business needs. The company operates through a network of three full-service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

