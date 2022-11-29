HC Wainwright Trims Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Target Price to $22.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ikena Oncology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
Ikena Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.63. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology
Ikena Oncology Company Profile
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.