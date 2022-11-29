HC Wainwright Trims Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Target Price to $22.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ikena Oncology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.63. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 45.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 304,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 214,404 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 32,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 654,800 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,299,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 277,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

