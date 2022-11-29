Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.49 and last traded at $14.59. 2,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,805,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $2,108,178.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,964.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $80,996.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $2,108,178.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,822 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,390 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.