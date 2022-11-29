Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 986.67 ($11.80).

Several analysts recently commented on HL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($19.74) to GBX 1,050 ($12.56) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.65) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($11.25) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to GBX 925 ($11.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

LON:HL opened at GBX 856 ($10.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,877.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 832.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 840.59. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508.50 ($18.05).

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 8,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 860 ($10.29), for a total transaction of £73,917 ($88,428.04).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

