Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Down 99.9% in November

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the October 31st total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hang Seng Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $21.61.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 2.92%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

