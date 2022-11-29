Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWCPZ opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

