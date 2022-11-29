Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Up 229.3% in November

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 229.3% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,015,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Halberd Price Performance

Shares of HALB remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,273. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Halberd has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

Get Halberd alerts:

About Halberd

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.