Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Up 229.3% in November

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 229.3% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,015,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Halberd Price Performance
Shares of HALB remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,273. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Halberd has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
About Halberd
