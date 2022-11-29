Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,000 shares, a growth of 110.3% from the October 31st total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Haitian International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HAIIF remained flat at $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.41. Haitian International has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Get Haitian International alerts:

About Haitian International

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Haitian International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and distribution of plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names. It is also involved in the trading of machinery and related accessories; sale of software of plastic injection molding machines; and provision of logistic services.

Receive News & Ratings for Haitian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haitian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.