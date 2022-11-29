Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,147,200 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the October 31st total of 555,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 395.6 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance

Guangzhou Automobile Group stock remained flat at $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

