GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet lowered shares of GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GSE Systems Price Performance

Shares of GVP stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.27. GSE Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSE Systems

GSE Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,333 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 2.17% of GSE Systems worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Further Reading

