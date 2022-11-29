Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Grosvenor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Down 1.7 %

GCMG opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Articles

