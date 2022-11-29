Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Grid Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Grid Metals alerts:

About Grid Metals

(Get Rating)

Read More

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.