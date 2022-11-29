Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Grid Metals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MSMGF opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Grid Metals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
About Grid Metals
