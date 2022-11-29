Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Up 319.7% in November

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a growth of 319.7% from the October 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,043,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INKW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 5,400,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,219,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Greene Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

