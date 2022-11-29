Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Lowered to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Green Impact Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GIP stock opened at C$4.20 on Friday. Green Impact Partners has a 12 month low of C$4.20 and a 12 month high of C$9.25. The stock has a market cap of C$82.41 million and a PE ratio of -64.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.75.

About Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

