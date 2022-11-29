Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGIIGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 143.9% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,026,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Green Globe International stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 14,417,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,578,818. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.02.

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

